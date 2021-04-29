I am angered, troubled by terror attacks in Nigeria – Bola Tinubu





National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on Thursday April 29, said he is angered and troubled by terror attacks in different parts of the country.

Tinubu, in series of tweets, lamented that the attacks had caused many to disparage the military and security forces. He pointed out that as Nigerians, we must never surrender to the fearful temptation to blame one another

”Like all decent Nigerians, I am angered and troubled by the terror and cruelty being visited upon the people of Borno, Yobe, Benue, Niger, Imo and other parts of the nation. These attacks have caused many to disparage our military and security forces. This we must not do. Valiant men and women serve in our security forces, risking their lives to protect us. We stand with them. Government also must continue to encourage the security forces to do their utmost to subdue this threat. The lives of innocent Nigerians and the future progress of the nation may lie in the balance. As a…





Source: Linda Ikeji