If the Catholic church does not defrock this man, he will rubbish their name

Former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has slammed clergyman, Fr Mbaka after he called for the resignation or impeachment of President Buhari.

Mbaka who was one of the staunch supporters of President Buhari during the 2015 elections, recently attacked the President over the wanton killing and destruction of properties across the country. Mbaka said in civilized environments, President Buhari would have resigned for failing in his constitutional duty to provide security for Nigerians. He said the National Assembly members to impeach the President if he fails to resign. Read here.

Reacting to Mbaka’s recent comments Reno in a post shared on his IG page, described the clergyman as the ”Author of Confusion”. According to him, Fr Mbaka would rubbish the name of the Catholic church if he is not defrocked.