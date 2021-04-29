Lagos state hands over amputee sachet water hawker to her kinsmen

The Lagos State Government says it has handed over the amputee sachet water hawker, Mary Daniel, to leaders of Igala Community in Lagos State.

Princess Aderemi Adebowale, Special Adviser to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Civic Engagement, made this known in a statement signed by Mr Sola Ogunmosunle, Director, Public Affairs Department, Office of Civic Engagement, on Thursday, April 29, in Lagos.

Adebowale said that the state government would continue to protect all residents in the state, especially the vulnerable.

Mary Daniel, 27, who went viral and received donations from Nigerians, had been in the custody of the state government in the past two weeks.

Adebowale said the state government did this to shield Daniel from possible fraudsters who might target the funds donated to her by well-meaning Nigerians.

She said that Daniel was handed over to a committee comprising the representatives of the Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Youth and Social Development, and a…