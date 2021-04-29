Nigeria is on life support, Governors are being attacked even on the road like other citizens

s

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has yet again spoken up against the increased insecuriy witnessed across the country.

The Rivers state Governor who was paid a thank-you- visit by the Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers of Ogoni nationality at Government House, Port Harcourt on Thursday April 28, said the country is currently on life support.

Wike noted that no one is safe in the country as Governors are also being attacked like other citizens.

He said;