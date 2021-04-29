PSG 1-2 Man City: De Bruyne and Mahrez stun Mauricio Pochettino’s team as they put one leg in final





Man City have one foot in the Champions League final after beating PSG 2-1 in France on Wednesday night, April 28.City, not seen as favorites ahead of the match, shocked the football world by scoring two goals in the space of seven minutes despite going down early in the first half. PSG played so well in the first half and a goal from Marquinhos, signalled more was to come from the parisiens but lack of efficiency in front of goal cost PSG who were playing against a City side who played with no recognized striker. Within just two minutes PSG started their attack as Rodri lost the ball to Kylian Mbappe .Then Neymar counter attacking, could only manage a harmless shot at Ederson while another Neymar effort was met with a decent save by City's goalkeeper . PSG had a corner in the 15th minute and an unmarked Marquinhos hit the absolutely perfect corner from Angel di Maria. PSG keeper Keylor Navas, delivered an unorthodox save to keep out a hooked effort from Bernardo Silva. Just…







Source: Linda Ikeji