Actor Noel Clarke accused of groping, harassment and bullying by 20 women

Award-winning actor, Noel Clarke has been accused of verbal abuse, bullying and sexual harassment by 20 women.

The actor, producer, screenwriter and director won a Bafta awardon April 10 and this moved numerous women to break their silence.

They allege Clarke is a serial abuser of women, using his power in the industry to prey on and harass female colleagues, and sometimes bully those who fall out of favour.

The Guardian said it has spoken to 20 women, all of whom knew Clarke in a professional capacity. They variously accuse him of sexual harassment, unwanted touching or groping, sexually inappropriate behaviour and comments on set, professional misconduct, taking and sharing sexually explicit pictures and videos without consent, and bullying between 2004 and 2019.

Clarke has denied these allegations.

Clarke said in a statement: “In a 20-year career, I have put inclusivity and diversity at the forefront of my work and never had a complaint made against me. If…