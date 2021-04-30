Baba Ijesha rape saga: When I heard “I fixed CCTV” I knew nothing will come out of the case

Comedian Baba De Baba has mocked comedienne and actress, Princess over the rape case involving her foster daughter who is a minor.

The comedian in his Instagram post, said he knew the case will amount to nothing when he heard his colleague say “I fixed CCTV”.

Baba De Baba stated that since the minor began doing badly in her academics after being assaulted by Baba Ijesha, Princess wanted the trauma to damage her (minor) brain by installing a CCTV.

The comedian who maintained that the comedienne mentioning “CCTV” meant “she wants to show us penetration, sucking and pressing of breast since its a rape case”, said he knew there was nothing in the CCTV footage after Princess refused to release it.

He wrote;