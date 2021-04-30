Edison Cavani and Bruno Fernandes help United put one foot in Europa league final

Manchester United came back from a first half capitulation against Roma to record a massive 6-2 win in the first leg of the Europa League semi-final on Thursday night, April 29.

Edinson Cavani was simply superb during the game as he contributed two goals, two assists and won a penalty for the club which came back from 2-1 down in the first half to win this semi-final first leg tie 6-2.

United were in control of the match from the start, with United starting Pogba Cavani and Rashford as a front three in front of Fernandes, Fred and McTominay.

While Roma paraded Edin Dzeko and Manchester United’s former players Henrikh Mhikytaryan and Chris Smalling

In the first half AS Roma made three substitutions including their goalkeeper due to injury.

Pogba executed a superb turn that left three Roma players in his wake and found Cavani whose touch just inside the area was perfect for Fernandes to lift over the advancing goalkeeper.

Just only four minutes later Pogba undid…