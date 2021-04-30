Ghana to deport 494 Nigerians (video)

Ghana has announced plans to deport Nigerians who are in the country illegally.

Out of 507 illegal immigrants arrested in Ghana, 494 are Nigerians, David Fianko-Okyere, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and spokesperson for the Regional Police Command, said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Bolgatanga.

The police spokesperson said the region had implemented a new strategy which included a 24-hour robust patrol on highways and swoops, especially in the Bolgatanga Township. He said the operation led to the arrest of 507 foreigners in the Bolgatanga Municipality and its environs who were citizens of Burkina Faso and Nigeria.

He said the residents of Bolgatanga attributed the rising crime in the region to alleged illegal activities of the foreigners.

He said preliminary investigations by the Ghana Police Service indicated that those arrested stayed in the country without proper documents but said the Ghana Immigration Service was in the process of…