Jose Mourinho joins talkSPORT after Tottenham sacking

Jose Mourinho has signed to join talkSPORT for the network’s extensive coverage of the Euros, starting in June 2021.

The news comes weeks after he was sacked by Tottenham after just 17 months in charge due to poor results of games.

The Portuguese football manager will be with listeners across the schedule from talkSPORT’s live Euro GameDay programming to regular slots at Breakfast which will include pre-game insight and an exclusive post-game phone in for talkSPORT listeners.

He will be part of the team for all three England group games, one last-16 game, two quarter-finals, one semi-final and the final.

The former Chelsea, Machester United, and Tottenham coach will be joined by former England internationals Stuart Pearce and Trevor Sinclair and former Scotland legends Ally McCoist and Alan Brazil plus the regular team, including the SJA Sports Presenter of the Year, Laura Woods, to bring listeners all the live updates and the latest news from the…