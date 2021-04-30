Man charged with over 300 counts of incest for ” sexually assaulting a juvenile relative for six years”

A West Virginia man accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile relative for six years is now facing over 300 counts of incest.

The accused, Billie Gene Seabolt, 65, of Clendenin was arrested on Wednesday, April 28, according to a criminal complaint.

A trooper responded to a call from Seabolt’s home saying another man had allegedly “made” the juvenile relative leave the home with him. The caller said they believed they had gone to a home in Kanawha County.

The trooper then went to the other man’s home and spoke with him, his wife, and the juvenile, the complaint stated.

The criminal complaint also states that the juvenile then allegedly told the trooper she had wanted to leave Seabolt’s home. The trooper said she briefly explained “things of sexual nature were taking place” at the home.

The trooper then contacted the Woman’s and Children’s Advocacy Center for a forensic interview.

During the interview, the juvenile reportedly claimed Seabolt had sexually…