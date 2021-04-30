Nigeria is facing extraordinary security challenges — US

United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken has said that Nigeria’s current security are “extraordinary”.

Blinken said this during a virtual roundtable with Kenyan and Nigerian journalists. Revealing how the US could assist Nigeria to tackle the security challenges posed by Boko Haram, bandits and IPOB, Blinken said;

“It is fair to say that the challenges that Nigeria faces, when it comes to security, are quite extraordinary — and you referenced them — whether it’s terrorism, whether it’s banditry and criminality, whether it’s piracy. All of these are real challenges.

“One, we are in absolute solidarity between us in trying to address these challenges together. And the United States is committed to supporting Nigeria as it meets these challenges. And what that involves primarily is helping Nigeria continue to build its capacity through training, through resources, through information sharing, through equipment, and all of that done, very importantly,…