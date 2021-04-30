Prince William and Kate Middleton release intimate family video to mark 10th wedding anniversary

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared a video that gives a glimpse into their family life.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who wed on April 29, 2011, released the video on April 29, 2021, to thank supporters for sending “kind messages” on their tenth wedding anniversary.

The clip was posted to the @kensingtonroyal Instagram page with an accompanying message which read: “Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary. We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W & C”

In the short video, Kate Middleton, 39, Prince William, 38,and their three children – Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 3, can be seen enjoying some family time outdoors.

Donning co-ordinated casual-wear, Prince William and his family are seen climbing the sand dunes on the beach in Norfolk, sitting around the campfire toasting marshmallows in the countryside and playing the garden of their…