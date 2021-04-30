There is a lot to tell the Pope if you take your luck too far, calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to either resign or be impeached is ungodly

The All Progressives Congress has threatened to report Father Ejike Mbaka to Vatican and the Pope following his recent call for President Muhammadu Buhari to resign or be impeached.

Recall that the Enugu-based Catholic Priest had asked the National Assembly to impeach President Muhammadu Buhari if he fails to resign over increased insecurity in the country.

However in a statement released by the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC Yekini Nabena on Friday April 30, Mbaka was told that he is supposed to use “all known spiritual means of averting crisis rather than threaten a democratically elected government for his own personal benefit while pretending to be speaking for the people”.

The ruling party which described the call for impeachment/resignation as ungodly, told Mbaka to leave political messages for politicians. He was also asked to emulate the likes of of Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye of the Redeemed…