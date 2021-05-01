The Presidency has finally reacted to the Father Ejike Mbaka’s call for President Buhari’s impeachment or resignation over the widespread insecurity experienced in the country.

Presidential spokesperson Garba Shehu in a statement released on behalf of the presidency on Friday April 30, said an outsider would be surprised that after supporting the President two times to win the Presidency, Father Mbaka made a complete U-Turn asking President Buhari to resign or be impeached.

According to Shehu, Buhari’s refusal to give Mbaka contracts as compensation for supporting him has been eating him up.

The statement read;