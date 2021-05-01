CCTV evidence reportedly shows Baba Ijesha seen kissing, fondling female minor, raising her skirt and caressing her

Punch has received the CCTV footage of actor Baba Ijesha allegedly assaulting his 14-year-old victim.

”A close-circuit Television footage watched by Saturday PUNCH has revealed that Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, aka Baba Ijesha, kissed and fondled sensitive parts of the body of the 14-year-old girl in the care of popular comedienne, Adekola Adekanya, otherwise called Princess.

Not done, Omiyinka, while engaging in the act, was also seen licking the fingers on the left hand of the victim and caressing the minor’s legs and thighs with his left hand.

In an apparent effort to sexually arouse the minor, Omiyinka was seen lifting the victim’s dress as he caressed the minor’s body.

Our correspondent who obtained the footage observed that the minor was dressed in a sleeveless gown as she sat on a sofa in Adekanya’s residence. Omiyinka wore a white shirt, a pair of blue jeans and a hat.

Shortly after Adekanya stepped out, Omiyinka, who also sat beside the victim on the…