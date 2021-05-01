Former Arsenal star Eboue laughs off claims he is poor, despite revealing in 2017 he lost all his money and assets to ex-wife in divorce battle

Former Arsenal and Ivory Coast footballer, Emmanuel Eboue has laughed off claims he is in poverty.

Eboue played for Arsenal between 2004 and 2011 after leaving Belgian side Beveren and made 79 appearances for Cote d’Ivoire at senior level, representing the side at the 2006 and 2010 World Cup tournaments.

In 2017, Eboue was involved in a legal battle with ex-wife Aurelie, where he found himself on the losing side and was quoted by Sunday Mirror, where he described himself as poor and homeless, in a a news that trended then due to the massive income he made while playing as a professional footballer.

Now, four years later Eboue claims he may have been misunderstood.

“When [people] say Emmanuel Eboue lost everything, it’s not nice,” the 37-year-old retored footballer said, as reported by Citi Sports.

“Because I had a divorce [case] and they [court] said my wife won, they gave her all my properties – my two houses, money and the cars that I had in England.

“I…