”He asked her to remove her pant, he removed his pant and asked her to sit on his p*nis”- Princess gives details of how Baba Ijesha allegedly raped her foster daughter seven years ago

Comedian and actress, Princess, has given a blow-by-blow account of how actor, Baba Ijesha, allegedly raped her 14-year-old foster daughter, seven years ago.

In an interview with TVC on Friday, April 30, Princess said this isn’t a case of molestation but rape. In her words;

No, she was raped. Immediately, she told us, she wrote a statement with the police, explained how it was done. He asked her to remove her pant, he removed his pant, asked her to sit on his p*enis and start riding him. Then she felt a wetness all over her body. He brought out a handkerchieft and cleaned it. He asked her to go and bring a towel to clean the remaining. Then he came about a day or two later to tell me that he brought food for us and I told him that I am not going outside. He asked her to follow him to collect the food. When she bent down to collect the food, he inserted the key in her private part”

In a video she released during the week, Princess said the victim began to behave…