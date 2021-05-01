Man strangled girlfriend and their two daughters as he ‘didn’t want them to live without mum’

A man who strangled his girlfriend and their two young daughters says he did not want them to “live in a world where they did not have their mother”, according to prosecutors.

The body of mum Amarah Banks was found in a garage in Milwaukee, Tennessee, the US, along with her daughters Camaria Banks, 4, and Zaniya Banks, 5, just one day after authorities issued an “Amber Alert” for the two girls.

Their remains were found on February 16, 2020, a day after Arzel Ivery, her boyfriend and dad of the two girls, was taken into custody in Nashville, Tennessee.

Arzel Ivery has pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree intentional homicide, and he had reportedly told detectives where to find the bodies of his girlfriend and two young girls.

Amarah Banks was last seen being dropped off at her apartment around 1am on February 8 after attending the funeral of her one-year-old son.

Her family became concerned and contacted police after she didn’t show up to work…