Nigerians sing praise of woman who is one of the first pilots to land a plane at the new Anambra Airport

Nigerians are full of praise for Nwando Phina Okpalaeke, who is the first female pilot to land a plane at the newly inaugurated Anambra International Airport.

The Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport in Umueri community, Anambra East local government area, was, yesterday, April 30, inaugurated by the state governor, Chief Willie Obiano amidst pump and pageantry.

Nwando, from Azia in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, is one of the pilots that landed an aircraft at the airport during the test run.

Nwando is a Computer Science graduate of Kwame Nkrumah University in Ghana. She later trained at an air school in South Africa where she was certified to fly commercial airplanes.

Nwando’s sister took to Twitter to hail her and Twitter users joined while retweeting the female pilot’s photo.

See below.