Suspected herdsmen kill five in fresh attack on Benue communities (photos)

Suspected Fulani herdsmen attacked four villages in Gwer-West local government area of Benue State and killed five persons.

It was gathered that three others including a pregnant woman were reportedly injured in the attack that happened in the early hours of Friday, April 30.

The armed herdsmen were said to have escaped with gunshot wounds after troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) trailed them to the Benue Nasarawa border and engaged them in a gun duel.

According to reports, the herdsmen first invaded Ahume Village along Makurdi/Naka Road but were dislodged by the troops who then stationed at the village to ward off a possible attack by the invaders.

One of the natives who identified himself as Fidelis told Tribune that while the troops were patrolling Ahume community, the herdsmen went further to Tse-Nyarei Village and started shooting in all direction killing five people and injuring others including a pregnant woman.

The native said that the five dead…