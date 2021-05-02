Gunmen attack another police station in Ebonyi

Abaomege police station in Onicha LGA of Ebonyi state was on Saturday May 1, atttacked by unknown gunmen.
The attack was reportedly carried out around 8pm and it was gathered that the police officer on duty during the attack was reportedly injured and has been hospitalised. Another officer has been declared missing.
Technical assistant to Governor David Umahi who confirmed the attack said;
“The gunmen attacked the Abaomege Police station Saturday evening. No report of casualty for now. But one policeman is said to be missing while another officer sustained serious injury. But he has been rushed to hospital in Abakaliki for treatment.”
