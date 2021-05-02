Gunmen kill two policemen and burn five police vehicles in Akwa Ibom (photos)

Two police officers have been confirmed dead after gunmen suspected to be members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) attacked the Ikono Police Divisional Headquarters at Ibiaku Ntok Okpo around 3 am in the early hours of today May 1.

Confirming the incident, the Chief Press Secretary to Chairman of Ikono Local Government Area, Nsisong Ntuk, said the hoodlums even hoisted their flag at the police station.

A statement from Ntuk reads