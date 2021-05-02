INEC office in Akwa Ibom set ablaze by unknown hoodlums (Photos/Video)

The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced its office in Essien Udim Local Government Area in Akwa Ibom State has been set ablaze by unknown hoodlums.

Festus Okoye Esq, the National Commissioner, and IVEC Chairman disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, April 2.

The statement said the incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday and that the security guard on duty at the INEC office escaped unhurt.

It was also disclosed in the statement that the fire destroyed 345 ballot boxes, 135 voting cubicles, megaphones, water tanks and furnitures.

INEC, however, revealed that an investigation by the police into the incident has commenced.

The statement read, “The Resident Electoral Commissioner for Akwa Ibom State, Barr. Mike Igini, has reported that our office in Essien Udim Local Government Area has been set ablaze.

“The incident occurred in the early hours of this morning, Sunday 2nd May 2021. Our security guard on duty escaped unhurt but the…