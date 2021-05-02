Jennifer Lopez and ex-Ben Affleck have been “spending time together” after her split from Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez has sparked relationship rumours with her ex- Ben Affleck after her split from Alex Rodriguez.

The exes have been reportedly spending time together in Los Angeles, a source told ET, adding that they “are friends and have a cordial, good relationship.”

“They obviously have a romantic history, but at this point, they only have a friendship,” the source says. “They both admire each other professionally, respect one another and feel comfortable with each other.”

Additionally, a second source tells ET: “Jennifer and Ben have seen each other a few times since her breakup with Alex. Jen and Ben have remained friends over the years and the two are still just that – friends.”

Page Six reported the actor has been spotted multiple times visiting Lopez and getting dropped off at her mansion by a white Escalade SUV that allegedly belongs to her.

While the pair have not been spotted together, a source told Page Six, “Security picks him up at a nearby…