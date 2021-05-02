Katsina emirate suspends district head

District head of Kankara, Abubakar Yusuf has been suspended by Katsina Emirate after being linked to banditry.

Yusuf was suspended following complaints from residents and a security report indicting him.

Alhaji Mamman Ifo, Sarkin Yakin Katsina and secretary to the Katsina Emirate Council told BBC Hausa that the sanction of the traditional ruler was meant to complement government’s efforts in the ongoing fight against banditry in the state.

Mannan Ifo said the emirate had already set up a special committee to investigate the allegations against the district head.

He said once the commission completed its investigation, it would submit its report to the government, and if it was established that the embattled district head was not guilty, he would be reinstated.