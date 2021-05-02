“May God punish you. You’re a devil”

A pastor was filmed cursing members who did not donate towards her birthday celebration and some members cheered her on as she did so.

In a video shared online, the pastor is seen standing on the pulpit as she addressed members. She pointed out that some members refused to contribute towards her birthday and called them out for it.

She pointed out that when members come to her with their needs, she gives, yet they won’t do same for her.

She said: “Even my birthday, some of you refused to contribute. May God punish you. Because you are wicked. Unless you don’t have.

“But I stand here, I preach, some of you come to my office, you disturb me with prayers and everything.

“Give money for us to celebrate pastor Cecilia. Its not like I’m coming to eat the money, it’s for the food that you’re coming to eat yourself.

“Some of you gave nothing, even you ate like a pig and carried takeaway.

“I will say it. If you’re angry, change. Because if it was you and they come…