Suspected bandits kill Kogi pension commissioner, Adebayo Solomon

A Commissioner in the Kogi State Pension Board, Hon. Adebayo Solomon (Akeweje) has been killed by unknown gunmen on Saturday evening, May 1.

According to reports, he was killed by suspected bandits along Yagba – Ilorin Road in Kogi State. Late Adebayo’s driver, who also got shot, managed to drive the vehicle to Egbe town before he eventually collapsed. He was still unconscious at press time Saturday night.

The corpse of the deceased Commissioner has been deposited at the ECWA Hospital mortuary in Egbe.

The State Government was yet to react to the development.

This incident comes days after a Senator representing Edo Central in the National Assembly, Clifford Ordia, was twice attacked on Okene-Lokoja and Lokoja-Abaji roads by bandits in Kogi State on his way to Abuja from Edo State.