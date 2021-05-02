Suspected Lagos robbers, Kelechukwu and Godspower busted with stolen SUV

The Lagos State Police Command says its officers have arrested suspected armed robbers, Nnonyelu Kelechukwu, and Okongi Godspower, and recovered a stolen vehicle from them.

A statement released by the command’s spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, operatives attached to FESTAC Division, led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), made the arrest on 29th April, 2021 at about 9am and recovered the vehicle.

Adejobi said some community leaders in FESTAC had informed the DPO that the suspects wanted to sell one unregistered Lexus 2004 SUV to one Anas at the rate of N1,000,000 and that they suspected that the vehicle must have been stolen.