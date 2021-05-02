”The mayhem in Imo State was carried out by hoodlums, bandits and a small percentage of IPOB members and aggrieved politicians”- Gov Uzodinma says

Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, has said that security agencies have identified those behind the recent disturbances in the state and that in a few days, their names will be revealed.
The governor disclosed this while addressing the congregation at the end of the Church Service at Government House Chapel Owerri on Sunday, May 2.
“I will never and not going to negotiate with criminals. Those out to bring the state down must be prepared to be brought down as well.
The mayhem in Imo State was carried out by hoodlums, bandits and a small percentage of IPOB members and aggrieved politicians who decided to sponsor violence to derail the Government of the day.” he said
Source: Linda Ikeji