A truck which rammed into Nkwommiri market in Nwangele Local Government Area of Imo State on Saturday May 1, reportedly crushed 10 women to death.

Many others were also injured by the truck which lost its brakes while descending from Anara road towards Orlu.

The women who were trading by the roadside, were crushed into a nearby river. An eyewitness told The Nation that the community was working with government officials to rescue those trapped.