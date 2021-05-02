Uche Ogbodo and her man profess love for each other as the actress shares loved up video taken on the night their child was likely conceived

Uche Ogbodo took to Instagram to share a loved up video with her man and he responded by promising to love her even in his next world.

In the video, the actress, who is expecting a child with singer Bobby Maris, is seen all dolled up while Bobby stands beside her, gushing about her beauty.

“Gat you beautiful queen,” Bobby says multiple times in the video then kisses Uche on her shoulder.

Uche added in the caption that it must have been the night their child was conceived.

Commenting on the video, Bobby wrote: “Even in my next world, I will still keep on loving you baby.”

Uche responded: “I love you too Baby daddy.”