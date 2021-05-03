Bring our sister’s corpse, we want to see her

The family members of murdered Akwa Ibom job seeker, Iniobong Umoren, were filmed asking to see their sister’s corpse today, May 2.

Iniobong was raped and murdered after she went on Twitter to announce she was looking for a job.

Someone had sent her a message about a job opening and invited her for an interview. She informed family members and her friend and kept them updated until the final call where she was heard screaming.

Umoh Uduak, the friend who was checking up on Ini Umoren when she left for the interview and raised alarm when she didn’t hear from her again, has been retweeting posts that alleged the man fingered in connection with Ini’s murder is in the habit of doing such and he’s in it together with his family members.

She also retweeted a tweet claiming the alleged killer is related to his local government chairman and confessed to the crime but was allowed to escape.

A video shared online shows family member of the deceased, asking for the police…