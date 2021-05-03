”Don Jazzy is an demon. I won’t be surprised if Nigerian musicians have a contract with the devil to lure souls” — Politician Seyi Gbangbola

Politician, Seyi Gbangola, says he won’t be surprised if Nigerian musicians have a contract with the devil to lure souls into his kingdom.
In a post shared on his IG page, Gbangola made particular reference to singer, Rema’s song, Booty Bounce, which he found too obscene for a 20-year-old singer. He attacked Don Jazzy for producing the song for the youngster. A displeased Seyi described Don Jazzy as a ”demon”, and an agent of the devil.
Read his post below
”I know a lot of you don’t like to see posts like this. I’m not worried about you. But maybe there’s someone out there that needs to see this. For the rest of you, you can ignore. I no dey follow you argue!
I’m only concerned for the decaying morals most of you seem to be shinning teeth about.
Because i kukuma no dey fear you. I mean I’m not even saying the world can be perfect in terms of morals. I’m saying today there is a huge dive in the trajectory of moral standards. And every one acts like it’s…
Source: Linda Ikeji