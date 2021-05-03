”Don Jazzy is an demon. I won’t be surprised if Nigerian musicians have a contract with the devil to lure souls” — Politician Seyi Gbangbola

Politician, Seyi Gbangola, says he won’t be surprised if Nigerian musicians have a contract with the devil to lure souls into his kingdom.

In a post shared on his IG page, Gbangola made particular reference to singer, Rema’s song, Booty Bounce, which he found too obscene for a 20-year-old singer. He attacked Don Jazzy for producing the song for the youngster. A displeased Seyi described Don Jazzy as a ”demon”, and an agent of the devil.

