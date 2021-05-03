Hollywood Superstar Chris Evans Joins the TECNO Train; Signs on as Brand Ambassador

Wait like a hawk for any gist on Chris Evans; before one completely gets out into the light, pounce on it with gusto. Who still has celebrity crushes? Well, us proudly. And now it would seem that smartphone brand TECNO has had eyes on him for a while too.

The smartphone giant of Africa just announced the Hollywood superstar as its brand ambassador. This partnership embodies much of TECNO’s brand philosophy ‘Stop at Nothing’, inspiring its fans to relentlessly chase their dreams and not give in to hurdles.

Best known for his role as Captain America in the Marvel Universe series of films, the charismatic Chris Evans embodies many of the qualities that has been synonymous with TECNO, especially the essence of breaking every difficulty and doing it days’ long to achieve final success.

Talking about the partnership with TECNO, Chris Evans said, “I am really looking forward to this association with TECNO, a rising smartphone brand that always bare users’ demands in mind…