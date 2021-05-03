Police arrests suspect involved in the death of Akwa Ibom job seeker, Ini Umoren; confirms the victim was raped, murdered and buried in a shallow grave (video)

The Akwa Ibom state police command has confirmed reports that Ini Umoren, the young lady who went missing after going for an interview, was raped, murdered, and buried in a shallow grave.

Ini’s sad story made news after her friend, Umoh Uduak, raised an alarm on Twitter on April 30, that Ini was missing after going for an interview. Read here.

Ini had gone online on April 27, to appeal for job, unfortunately she fell in the hands of a rapist and murderer.

On Sunday morning May 2, her friend Uduak, who she last spoke to, gave an update saying Ini was raped, killed, and buried.

In a statement released, the spokesperson of the state police command, Odiko Mcdon, said the state police command has arrested Uduak Frank Akpan (20) for “kidnapping, raping, and killing the victim”. Odiko said the command received a report of the deceased’s disappearance on April 30 and deployed a team of officers from its anti-kidnapping squad who arrested the…