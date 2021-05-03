Police parade four suspects who kidnapped and killed 6-year-old boy after collecting N1m ransom in Kaduna

By
Headliners
-
1


Update: Police parade four suspects who kidnapped and killed 6-year-old boy after collecting N1m ransom in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command has paraded four suspects, who allegedly kidnapped and murdered a six-year-old boy after ransom payment. 

 

LIB reported that Muhammad Kabir was abducted by a neighbour in Badarawa area of Kaduna, taken to Kano and murdered after the abductors had collected N1 million ransom. 

 

Update: Police parade four suspects who kidnapped and killed 6-year-old boy after collecting N1m ransom in Kaduna

 

Spokesperson of the command, ASP Muhammad Jalige, who paraded the suspects during a press briefing on Monday, May 3, in Kaduna, said investigation into the incident began when the boy’s father reported the matter to the Commissioner of Police. 

 

Update: Police parade four suspects who kidnapped and killed 6-year-old boy after collecting N1m ransom in Kaduna

 

Jalige said further investigation revealed that the person who orchestrated the whole abduction saga is a neighbour to the victim’s father, adding that the boy was killed because the suspect had feared that he would reveal his identity after regaining freedom.

 

Read full statement below: 

 

“We are here today Monday 3rd May, 2021 to parade these suspects for the offence of Criminal Conspiracy, Kidnapping…



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR