Suspected Nigerian drug kingpin “Tiger Mustafa” arrested in India after two days on the run

The India’s Narcotic Control Bureau has arrested a suspected Nigerian drug lord, Tiger Mustafa at Anjuna in North Goa.

The accused was arrested on Sunday night, May 2, by a joint team of NCB and Anjuna police. He had managed to flee during a narcotics raid conducted on April 30.

A senior NCB official said that the accused was on the run since a café at Arambol beach in North Goa was raided and various drugs seized.

“Tiger Mustafa was arrested from Anjuna on Sunday by a joint team of local police and NCB,” a senior NCB official said.

The NCB also arrested one Cajitan Fernandes who was providing shelter to Mustafa when he was on the run since the raid was conducted.

On Friday, April 30, on the basis of intelligence developed by NCB Mumbai, the teams of NCB Mumbai and Goa had raided one place namely Negi Café, opposite Arambol Beach in North Goa.

NCB official said that during the raid, 58 grams of Amphetamine, 15 blots of LSD, Cocaine, Mephedrone,…