6-year-old boy killed by abductors after ransom payment laid to rest in Kaduna

By
Headliners
-
1


Update: 6-year-old boy killed by abductors after ransom payment laid to rest in Kaduna

Six-year-old Muhammad Kabir, who was killed by his abductors after ransom payment, has been laid to rest in Kaduna. 

 

LIB reported that Kabir was abducted by a neighbour in Badarawa area of Kaduna, taken to Kano and murdered after the abductors had collected N1 million ransom.  The four suspects were paraded by the police on Monday. HERE

 

Update: 6-year-old boy killed by abductors after ransom payment laid to rest in Kaduna

 

A Facebook user, Jamil Jobo Magayaki shared photos and videos from the funeral prayer of the boy held on Saturday, May 1. 

 

“It’s with a heavy heart that we buried our son Muhammad Kabir Magayaki today in Kaduna. We totally condemn this inhuman, ugly and evil act, we are determined to ensure the perpetrators of this heinous act face the full wrath of the law to serve as deterrent to others inshaAllah. Continue to Rest In Peace Muhammad” he wrote. 

 

Update: 6-year-old boy killed by abductors after ransom payment laid to rest in Kaduna Update: 6-year-old boy killed by abductors after ransom payment laid to rest in Kaduna Update: 6-year-old boy killed by abductors after ransom payment laid to rest in Kaduna

Update: 6-year-old boy killed by abductors after ransom payment laid to rest in Kaduna



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR