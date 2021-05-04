Akwa Ibom state government pays condolence visit to family of slain job seeker, Ini Umoren; vows to ensure justice is served (photos)

The Akwa Ibom State government has condoled with the family of late Miss Iniubong Ephraim Umoren who was gruesomely murdered after being lured in the guise of getting a job.

While on a condolence visit to the family of the deceased at Obio Ndot, Oruk Anam local government area, the Governor who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, expressed deep sadness over the loss of Iniubong and prayed God grants the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

“This is a very tragic development, the Governor is really unhappy that such a young girl going out in search for a job could be brutally murdered.

“As you know, the governor always counsels young people against begging for a living, but to work hard to earn a living.

“Iniubong in that attempt to earn a living, this tragedy struck, the governor is so sad, it’s painful, a complete defeat of what the governor says often in his drive to take the youths off the street and get them equipped…