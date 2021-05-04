Don’t kill abducted Greenfield students

The National Association of Parents Teachers Association of Nigeria (PTA) has appealed to the abductors of Greenfield University Students not to kill them.

The appeal came after the bandits in an interview with VOA Hausa on Monday May 3, demanded for N100 million and 10 new motorcycles as ransom for the release of the students who they threatened to kill if the demands were not met by the government and parents of the students.

National President of PTA, Haruna Danjuma, said there was tension and fear among parents and concerned citizens over threats by the bandits. He described the threat as disturbing, saying the plea became necessary because as parents, they want all the students back home safe.

Danjuma said;