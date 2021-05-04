FG to arraign 400 suspects arrested for funding Boko Haram and bandits

400 suspects arrested for funding Boko Haram insurgents and bandits will soon be arraigned in court by the Federal Government.

The suspects were arrested in Kano, Borno, Abuja, Lagos, Sokoto, Adamawa, Kaduna and Zamfara, following an operation coordinated by the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), the Department of State Services (DSS), Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Spokesperson to the Attorney-General of the federation (AGF), Umar Gwandu told newsmen on Monday May 3 that criminal charges bordering on terrorism were already being prepared against the suspects whose prosection “will commence as quickly as possible”.