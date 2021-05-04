Gunmen abduct Kogi Miyetti Allah Chairman

Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Kogi State, Alhaji Wakili Damina has reportedly been abducted.

Kogi Secretary of MACBAN, Mr Adamu Abubakar told newsmen on Tuesday May 4 that Damina was abducted on April 30 by armed men numbering about eight and dressed in army camouflage.

He said the armed men came in a white bus at about 12 noon to “forcefully” take away the Chairman from his house at Chikara village, Kogi Local Government. Abubakar further revealed that he was informed of the incident about an hour later by the younger brother of Miyetti Allah Chairman who claimed to have witnessed the incident.

The MACBAN Secretary said;

“Since then, his lines are not reachable and all efforts to know his whereabouts proved abortive.”

Abubakar said the Commissioner of police and the state government have been informed of the incident by MACBAN members who have also created search parties to locate their chairman, all…