I’m having sex with other women

By
Headliners
-
1


I

Wives of criminals have taken to US-based anonymous sharing app Whisper to open up about being married to men in jail and how they have been coping. 

 

One woman admitted she had been cheating with a married man while her husband in prison. Another said she’s sleeping with other women and that her husband would be less angry if he found out.

 

In a heartbreaking post, one wife said she keeps having panic attacks because she misses her husband and feels lost without him. 

 

 See more after the cut.

 

IIIIIIIIIIIIII

 

 

 



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR