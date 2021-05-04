Man arrested after being accused of sexually abusing his three underaged daughters and his neighbor’s 10-year-old niece

A 52-year-old-man, Kayode Adeniyi, of no 12 Abere Ifa street, Ijoko, has been arrested by men of the Ogun state police command for allegedly having carnal knowledge of a10 yrs old girl (named withheld) as well as his three underaged daughters.

A statement released by DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Agbado divisional headquarters by the aunty of the 10-year-old victim. Oyeyemi said the aunt told the police that while her niece went to the apartment of the suspect to ask whether his daughter was the person who mistakenly removed the clothes she spread outside, the suspect allegedly forcefully dragged her into the room, covered her mouth with a pillow and had sexual intercourse with her. Oyeyemi said the aunt explained further that the suspect threatened to kill her niece with a knife if she makes a noise.

Oyeyemi said during the course of the investigation, it was discovered he has being sexually abusing his three underaged…