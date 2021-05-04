Oprah Winfrey announces new Prince Harry documentary to be released this month

Oprah Winfrey has revealed her new series with Prince Harry on mental health will be released this month after being delayed.

Oprah discussed her program while talking on CBS’ The Drew Barrymore Show last week.

Appearing on the talk show alongside US psychiatrist Dr Bruce D. Perry, Oprah explained: “I wanna just say that Dr Perry and I have been also, for the past two years, along with Prince Harry and Apple, we’ve been working on this mental health series that’s coming out in May on Apple.”

The talk show host explained that she wanted to highlight the importance of using her life “in order to help” others with theirs.

Oprah and Prince Harry have worked with each other over a number of years on this project.

In 2019, the communications team for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that Harry was teaming up with Oprah to create a documentary series on mental health.

Oprah also mentioned publicly that she had worked with Prince Harry.

