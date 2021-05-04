SEA HORSE wins best Automobile Engine Wear and Corrosion Protection Oil Brand Award of the Year

Sea Horse brand of SEAHORSE Lubricants Industries Ltd, manufacturers of lubricating oil for internal combustion engines and mechanical systems, has once again bagged another award for its quality products.

This indigenous Company brand was named Best Automobile Engine Wear and Corrosion Protection Oil Brand of the Year 2021 at the just-concluded Institute of Oil and Gas Research and Hydrocarbon Studies award in Abuja during the weekend.

The organisers of the Oil and Gas Research and Hydrocarbon Studies award said the Company was picked among numerous Companies earlier nominated for the award but after all the relevant analysis and tests SEA HORSE brand emerged the best by meeting all the requirements.

This laurel is coming barely five months after Sea Horse emerged as Africa’s Best World Class Lubricant Products Company of the Year 2020 by Africa Oil and Gas Brands Awards.

