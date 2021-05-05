80-year-old woman, her granddaughter and 2 others arrested with 192kg cocaine, heroin, skuchies in Ondo (photos)

An 80-year-old woman, Mary Adebayo, her 19-year-old granddaughter, Funmilola Adebayo, and two other ladies have been arrested in Akure, the Ondo state capital by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, for selling assorted illicit drugs like cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, tramadol, swinol and skuchies.

A statement released by Femi Babafemi, the spokesperson of the agency, says that operatives acting on intelligence-based raids and follow up operations on their locations on Sunday 2nd May, seized over 192kilogrammes of cocaine and other psychoactive substances from the suspects while the octogenarian, her granddaughter, and two other ladies; Tessy Matthew and Blessing Adesida were arrested.