Directorate of Public Prosecutions recommends that Baba Ijesha be hit with 5 charges, including defilement of a child and attempted sexual assault by penetration

The Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has recommended that actor, Olanrewaju James, better known as Baba Ijesha, should be charged under 5 provisions of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State.

A press statement released by the police said the case file for Baba Ijesha was forwarded to the DPP for legal advice.

The statement read, “It would be recalled that the Nigeria Police Force arrested Mr. Olanrewaju James (also referred to as Baba Ijesha) on account of various sexual abuse allegations. On the 30th of April, 2021, the Police forwarded the case file of COP v Olanrewaju James to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advise.

“After due consideration of the facts in the case file, the Directorate of Public Prosecutions issued legal advise on the 4th of May, 2021, which is to the effect that a prima facie case has been disclosed against Mr. Olanrewaju James and recommended he be charged under the following provisions of the Criminal Law of Lagos…