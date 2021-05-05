Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan pays tribute to his former boss, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, who died 11 years ago

Today, May 5, is the 11th death anniversary of former President Umar Musa Yar’Adua. His successor, Goodluck Jonathan, took to his social media handles this morning to pay tribute to the man whom he described as a peacemaker, nation builder, and democrat.

Yar’Adua died at the Aso Rock villa on May 5, 2010, after battling a protracted illness. He was 58-years-old.