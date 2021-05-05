Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan pays tribute to his former boss, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, who died 11 years ago

Today, May 5, is the 11th death anniversary of former President Umar Musa Yar’Adua. His successor, Goodluck Jonathan, took to his social media handles this morning to pay tribute to the man whom he described as a peacemaker, nation builder, and democrat.
Yar’Adua died at the Aso Rock villa on May 5, 2010, after battling a protracted illness. He was 58-years-old.
”Today, I celebrate my boss, friend, colleague and brother, President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua who departed this world 11 years ago.
As politicians, we shared a common vision of a peaceful, united and just nation. President Yar’Adua kept faith with this vision, channelling his strength and time in pursuit of an egalitarian society, until his last breath.
Although out of our sight, his legacies live with us and his memory we will continue to cherish.
We will always remember him as a peacemaker, nation builder and democrat whose timeline was defined by virtues of service, peace, truth and love.
– GEJ”
